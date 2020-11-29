‘The Simpsons’ are on the ‘road to Cincinnati.’ Here’s how you can watch

surprise! Got to tag along with Bob and Henry from @TalkSimpsonsPod to a Simpsons table read! Got my script signed by Hank Azaria, Yeardley Smith, Kevin Michael Richardson, and Matt Selman. Got a pic with Yeardley too.

We sat right behind Matt Groening and the core cast 🤩 pic.twitter.com/FDOk2tWw5X