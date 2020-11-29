Small business owners set up for Christmas Shopping Bazaar in Lawrenceburg

LAWRENCEBURG, IN (FOX19) -Holiday shoppers who are looking to shop at small businesses this season can do so Sunday at the Holiday Shopping Bazaar in Lawrenceburg.
The Agner Hall at the Lawrenceburg Fairgrounds will play host to the Christmas Shopping Bazaar.
Business owner Meghan Seiter says there will be about 50 vendors and small businesses at the event.
Some of the vendors include:
- Thirty One
- Pipe Lights Boutique
- Buckeyes by Vicky
- Collins Creations
- Bubbletucky Bath Bombs
- Old Rustic Glory
- Stuffing Station
- Two Crazy Crafting Chicks
- Fey by Design
“I run Stuffing Station, and it’s a portable stuffing bear project so all the kids can come and help stuff their own animals,” Amy Bailey said.
Business owners hope that the pop-up event will boost their sales.
“We have a lot of different, fun scented bath bombs. Like I said, Fruit Loops, Trix cereal, orange creamsicle. There’s homemade candles, homemade fudge, all sorts of different jewelry and Christmas items, Christmas décor, good things for Christmas presents,” Seiter said.
Customers can also show their support for Toys for Tots.
Organizers say those who would like to donate to Toys for Tots should drop off their unwrapped toy at the drop off location.
The bazaar runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Admission is free. Food and drinks are available for purchase.
Organizers say masks are required.
