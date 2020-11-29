WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: MON ->> TUE AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the FOX19 NOW viewing area from Monday morning into Tuesday morning. Monday and Tuesday are FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS.
Tonight rain, possibly heavy at times, will spread to the northeast across the Ohio River Valley and into Cincinnati. The storm will be enhanced by a surge of early-season arctic air that will begin to push into the Tristate early Monday.
As temperatures fall Monday the rain will transition to wet snow during morning and snow is forecast to fall overnight into Tuesday early afternoon. Accumulations are a good bet with models kicking out 1″ to 4″ totals. The heaviest accumulations are expected northeast of the city from Warren to Clinton and Highland Counties. The lowest totals are forecast to the southwest of the city from Owen, Carroll, Switzerland and Ohio Counties.
Because soil and surface temperatures are warm this early in the season, accumulations on paved surfaces will likely be at worst wet to slushy Monday. By Tuesday morning, with temperatures colder than freezing, icy spots on elevated surfaces - primarily - are likely.
The low and high temperatures Sunday through 4 pm were 31° and 54°.
