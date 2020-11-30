Attorney Steve Goodin named as Jeff Pastor’s replacement on city council

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Attorney Steve Goodin tells FOX19 NOW that he has been assigned as Jeff Pastor’s temporary replacement on Cincinnati city council.
Judge Ralph Winkler made the selection Monday morning.
Goodin is an attorney with Graydon Law. He tells FOX19 NOW that he’s performed legal work for the city and is making sure before he is sworn in that there are no conflicts of interest.
His legal background includes five years in the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office Criminal Division, according to Goodin’s biography on Graydon’s website.
The biography says Goodin has also litigated before the Ohio Ethics Commission, the Ohio Liquor Control Commission, the Ohio Elections Commission, and the Ohio Supreme Court’s Board of Commissioners and Grievances and Discipline.
Goodin is a graduate of Miami University and University of Cincinnati College of Law.
According to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer, Goodin will serve on council until Pastor’s court case is completed or he is removed from office.
Judge Matthew McFarland accepted Pastor’s voluntary suspension from council last Tuesday pending the outcome of federal bribery charges against him.
Pastor is “prohibited from performing any and all official duties” as a member of council.
The voluntary suspension is not an admission of guilt.
Pastor, 36, faces felony charges of bribery, extortion, wire fraud, money laundering and other crimes.
He allegedly solicited and received $55,000 in bribes between Aug. 2018 and Feb. 2019 in exchange for favorable action on certain projects being considered by the City of Cincinnati, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.
The Republican has pleaded not guilty and remains free on his own recognizance.
In the meantime, an Ohio lawmaker and four other Cincinnati voters have sued to remove Pastor from office. A trial date has been set for Dec. 10.
