City of Newport launches COVID-19 Financial Assistance Program to businesses

CITY OF NEWPORT, KY (FOX19) -The City of Newport launched a COVID-19 Financial Assistance Program Monday which will help provide up to $1,000 in grants to struggling businesses.
The program is aimed to help gyms, bars, and fitness centers, Newport Assistant City Manager Larisa Sims said.
City officials say grants will be offered on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Eligibility requirements include:
- Eligible businesses include restaurants, bars, gyms, and fitness centers that have been impacted by mandated closures due to COVID-19.
- Restaurants and bars with drive-through services, that have delivery-based services, or provide walk-up service only are not eligible. Recipient restaurant and bar businesses must have indoor seating.
- No publicly traded businesses are eligible.
- Recipient businesses must have been open with a valid occupational license and certificate of occupancy before Mar. 30, 2020.
- Recipient businesses must have a valid City of Newport Occupational License and be up to date on all applicable taxes, licenses, and fees.
The city says they are also helping restaurants expand their outdoor dining. Officials say the funds can be used to help pay for tent rentals or other items related to the mandated closures.
Restaurant owners who are interested in expanding their outdoor dining should contact Community Liaison Coordinator Bev Holiday at bholiday@newportky.gov.
Businesses have up until Jan. 4 to apply to the program.
