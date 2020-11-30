’Clean up Council’: David Mann calls for commission after 3 council members arrested on federal corruption charges

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati City Councilman David Mann is calling for appointment of a commission to clean up City Council following the arrests this year of three members on federal corruption charges.
He introduced a motion Monday morning and hopes it will be approved as soon as possible.
“We have a crisis unlike any I have seen in all my years of service to the city. We must deal with it accordingly,” Mann said in a news release sent out by his office.
“The current crisis is the opportunity for needed reform. We must restore trust in the integrity and commitment to public service of Cincinnati’s elected officials.”
The commission would consist of a balanced and diverse group of nine leaders not personally involved in development projects with the city.
An academic leader and a business leader will co-chair it.
The commission would be charged with nine different areas of review and study and asked to develop recommendations no later than May 1, 2021.
The group also would:
- Review any links between campaign contributions and development contracts with the city, particularly developments with significant public investment and incentives including tax abatement
- Address whether contributors to city candidate should be prohibited from city development contracts for 24 months after the last contribution
- Recommend any needed amendments to the city’s charter
A third of the nine-member council has been indicted by federal authorities amid an investigation into what they have repeatedly described as a “culture of corruption” in the city.
Tamaya Dennard was sentenced last week after entering a plea to a wire fraud charge and Jeff Pastor and P.G. Sittenfeld were indicted earlier this month on charges of wire fraud, attempted extortion and bribery.
Pastor and Sittenfeld have pleaded not guilty.
Attorneys for both men have said they will fight the charges and Pastor’s attorney has suggested Pastor may have evidence of his own showing entrapment.
Pastor has agreed to a voluntary suspension from council, but Sittenfeld - considered by many to be the front runner in the mayor’s race against candidates such as Mann before his arrest - is showing no signs of dropping out of race or stepping down from council.
