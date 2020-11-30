Colerain Twp police shoot suspect who pointed gun at officer, chief says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Colerain Township police shot a suspect who pointed a gun at an officer following a chase early Monday, Police Chief Mark Denney said.
A pursuit began in North College Hill when a vehicle fled a traffic stop about 1:20 a.m. and went into Colerain Township, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.
Colerain Township officers picked up the pursuit but called it off due to the weather, the chief said. It’s raining and the roads are wet.
Minutes after the traffic pursuit began, the suspect - who was alone in the vehicle - crashed over a retaining wall at Cheviot and Galbraith roads in White Oak, the chief said.
The vehicle was hanging over a retaining wall with the suspect still inside as officers approached.
The suspect pointed a handgun at one of the officers, Denney said.
A Colerain officer opened fire, hitting the suspect several times, according to the chief.
The suspect was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
His condition was not released.
It was not immediately clear how many shots were fired, Denney said, but the shooting appears to be justified.
Colerain Township police have contacted Cincinnati police to conduct use of force and internal investigations.
They also are making sure the officer involved is OK and they are letting his family know about the incident.
Police plan to search the vehicle, get victims’ statements and pull body camera video.
At this point, they believe only one officer fired shots.
Per policy, the officer will be put on leave for 72 hours.
