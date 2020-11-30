Columbia Parkway closed after crash with life-threatening injuries, police say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - One person suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash Monday evening on Columbia Parkway, according to Cincinnati police.
The parkway closed around 4:45 p.m. from Torrence Parkway to Kemper Lane, police announced. It remains closed as of 5:50 p.m.
They say drivers should expect long delays as a result of the crash investigation and should use alternate routes.
The crash involved two vehicles, police say.
CPD’s Traffic Unit is investigating.
