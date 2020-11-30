Covington man killed in Owen County crash, state police say

A Covington man was killed when his vehicle swerved to miss two deer on U.S. 172 South in Owen County and hit another vehicle, according to Kentucky State Police. (Source: WMBF News)
By FOX19 Digital Staff | November 30, 2020 at 5:59 PM EST - Updated November 30 at 5:59 PM

OWENTON, Ky. (FOX19) - A Covington man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Owen County on Sunday, according to a news release from Kentucky State Police.

Troopers say one vehicle swerved to miss two deer while heading south on U.S. 172 South around 7:15 p.m.

The vehicle then struck another traveling north.

Troopers say the driver who was headed south, Joshua Rembert, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Owen County Coroner.

Kentucky State Police continue to investigate the crash.

