Covington man killed in Owen County crash, state police say

OWENTON, Ky. (FOX19) - A Covington man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Owen County on Sunday, according to a news release from Kentucky State Police.
Troopers say one vehicle swerved to miss two deer while heading south on U.S. 172 South around 7:15 p.m.
The vehicle then struck another traveling north.
Troopers say the driver who was headed south, Joshua Rembert, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Owen County Coroner.
Kentucky State Police continue to investigate the crash.
