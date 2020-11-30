Family of man murdered in Colerain Twp. pleading for answers, giving back in his name

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH (FOX19) - The family of a man murdered in Colerain Township is using social media to push for justice, and they are giving back to the community in his name.
LeBrandon Kelly died in early October along Royal Heights Drive in Colerain Township. Kelly was letting a dog out near his home that night when police said someone pulled up in a vehicle and shot him.
“He never turned to walk away from them, so we know it was a gray colored car,” Sharonda Kelly, LeBrandon’s mother, said. “We know that it was somebody that he was extremely familiar with.”
The 29-year-old has been described as loving and compassionate.
“I just sat down and just started crying because to know LeBrandon is to love him, and he was just such a wonderful young man,” Larry Reynolds, the Senior Pastor at Hope for You Family Life and Worship Center, said.
Kelly’s loved ones say he had a bond with his younger relatives and video-chatted with his niece every day.
“It’s like he was there one day, and then gone the next, so it’s too unbelievable for me right now,” Brian Kelly, LeBrandon’s father, said.
Kelly’s mother and father says they do not know anyone who would have wanted to harm their son. They are now using social media to spread the word about his case, and they have been putting up posters in the area where it happened.
“We don’t want another family to go through what me and my family and my church family are going through. It’s devastating,” Sharonda said.
Right now, they are in the process of giving back to the community in Kelly’s honor. They are collecting donations for 30 days to represent his nearly 30 years of life.
“We’re doing ‘warming others for Bran,’ and we are collecting hats and gloves, and we’ll hand them out either at Washington Park or give them to the Bethany House,” Sharonda said.
Although the pain of losing their son may never fade, the Kellys believe getting some sort of answers could help them find a way to move forward.
“He was somebody. He was my heart. He was my son,” Sharonda said. “I miss him every single day, and he was loved tremendously.”
Kelly’s parents strongly believe that their son knew his killer. They also believe that some of his neighbors have security cameras that could have have been recording when the shooting happened.
They are asking anyone with information or possible video footage to share it with police, even anonymously.
Anyone with information can call Colerain Township Police at 513-321-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.
