Human remains found in Hamilton County park

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - An investigation is underway after human remains were found in Winton Woods park Sunday afternoon.
Hamilton County Park Rangers Chief Scott Snow said a park patron hiking in a wooded area near the lake found the remains about 2:15 p.m. Sunday.
Winton Woods is located in Springfield Township and the village of Greenhills in the northern Cincinnati suburbs.
“It looks like the remains have been there some time. I couldn’t tell you how long, but they are definitely human remains,” he said.
The remains were in an area he describes as “pretty isolated” and “off the beaten path” that you have to hike back in the woods to find.
Park rangers alerted the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. They sent someone out to investigate and list the cause of death Monday as “pending.”
“We are waiting on them to confirm an identity and cause of death and we are going to go from there,” Chief Snow said.
The area is expected to be roped off Monday while authorities search a large area where the remains were found. Park rangers plan to bring in a cadaver dog to help look for bones either today or tomorrow.
They also are keeping an eye on the weather, which Snow says will present a challenge.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.