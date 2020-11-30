Joe Burrow to undergo surgery on his knee this week

Joe Burrow to undergo surgery on his knee this week
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is consoled by teammates as he is carted off the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Landover. Burrow was carted off the field with a left knee injury. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) (Source: Susan Walsh)
By Joe Danneman | November 30, 2020 at 3:12 PM EST - Updated November 30 at 3:17 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor says Joe Burrow will have surgery on his knee “in the middle of the week.”

Taylor was asked for an update on Burrow during his weekly press conference on Monday.

Defensive End Sam Hubbard says Burrow is traveling to the west coast for the surgery, although he didn’t know the time or date.

The Bengals rookie quarterback suffered a torn ACL and MCL during the Nov. 22 game against the Washington Football Team.

Taylor had said previously that he expects Burrow to “be ready for the 2021 season.”

Burrow suffered the injury during the third quarter of the game when he dropped back to pass and a Washington Football Team defensive player fell into his planted leg.

After the injury, Burrow tweeted, “Can’t get rid of me that easy. See ya next year.”

The Bengals drafted Burrow with the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft and he had started every game of the season.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.

Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.