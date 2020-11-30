Maslow’s Army rolls out rescue buses as temperatures drop

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - It’s getting colder out, and for those who don’t have a home to go to, the weather could prove dangerous.
Maslow’s Army spent Monday evening on the streets providing warm shelters, clothes and food.
The nonprofit says their mission is to save lives, a poignant statement following the death of a volunteer downtown in 2017.
“I’m literally living on the streets, and it’s hard to be a woman living here on the streets,” Rhea Aker, a homeless veteran, said. “It’s not easy.”
It might not be easy, but for Aker and other homeless people assembled on Fountain Square Monday, the presence of Maslow’s Army made things a little better.
The nonprofit’s buses allowed folks to come aboard and get warm. Volunteers also handed out sleeping bags, coats and gloves.
“We’re seeing an overwhelming amount of people on the street at this time,” Maslow’s Army co-founder Sam Landis said.
Landis explains they’ve seen a 38-percent increase in people living on the streets. That includes some who occasionally could have stayed with a friend or relative. Not so during the pandemic.
“I’ve been trying to get in a shelter in Ohio,” Aker said. “It’s been six weeks now I can’t find a shelter or anywhere to go.”
Aker is an Air Force veteran, disabled and unable to work. Now she’s being forced to battle unfamiliar territory.
“I’ve always been the one serving. This is my first time being served,” she said. “I’ve always been the one volunteering and helping the less fortunate. I’m learning how horrible it is out there and how nobody cares, and then to get treated like scum.”
Aker also says the sight of volunteers on Fountain Square Monday left her with hope.
Maslow’s Army will be driving to different spots around the city throughout Monday night and on all cold nights to provide shelter and food.
The group’s Todd B. Portune Memorial Day Center for the Homeless is expected to open Dec. 15.
