Nearly 6K new COVID-19 cases reported in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, IN. (FOX19) -The Indiana State Department of Health, ISDH, reported that there are nearly 6,000 COVID-19 new cases reported.
Health officials say 5,713 new cases were reported as of Sunday. Since March 6, there have been a total of 338,977 cases.
A total of 5,456 people have died due to the virus.
The 7-day positivity rate is 10.8%, according to the IDSH.
Here is a breakdown of new and total cases for counties in the FOX19 NOW viewing area:
- Dearborn County: 29 new cases (2,411 total);
- Franklin County: 13 new cases (770 total);
- Fayette County: 23 new cases (1598 total);
- Ohio County: Two new cases (245 total);
- Ripley County: 42 new cases (1,557 total);
- Switzerland County: One new case (273 total);
- Union County: 15 new cases (301 total)
There have not been any new deaths reported for the counties in the FOX 19 NOW viewing area.
Franklin, Ripley, Fayette, and Dearborn Counties are still red on the map, which means their 7-day positivity rate is 15% or greater, and there are 200 or more new weekly cases per 100,000 residents.
Counties in red must follow certain requirements under an order by Gov. Eric Holcomb:
- All social gatherings are limited to 25 people.
- Special, seasonal or commercial events planned for more than 25 people require the approval of a safety plan by the local health department. College and professional sports are included.
- Events are not advised to be held.
- Attendance at winter indoor K-12 extracurricular and co-curricular events, including IHSAA sports, is limited to participants, support personnel and parents, or guardians.
- Local officials can consider limiting hours for the operation of bars, nightclubs, and restaurants.
- Community recreational sports leagues and tournaments may continue with participants, required personnel, and parents or guardians only.
- Common areas and break rooms should be closed.
- Senior care activities are suspended.
- Hospitals, long-term care facilities, and other congregate settings can impose visitation limits.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.