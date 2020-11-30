Ohio Attorney General among attorneys to urge congress to extend CARES Act until end of 2021

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) -Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced Monday that he, along with the Iowa Attorney General he will be leading an effort to urge Congress to extend the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economy [CARES] Act until the end of 2021.
Forty-nine attorneys from all over the U.S. sent a letter to members of Congress Monday regarding their concern.
The letter states that the CARES Act was initially was supposed to run from March 1 to Dec. 30, but due to the spike in COVID-19 cases, the attorneys say they want to extend it.
“With COVID-19 cases rising daily in much of the country and many states still under a health emergency declaration, we urge Congress to amend the CRF program to allow state and local governments to spend the funding at least until December 31, 2021.”
The letter also states that due to the knowledge doctors now about the virus, the new deadline “seems reasonable.”
Yost says that the pandemic continues to set record-breaking cases, and it has continued to affect communities.
The Ohio Department of Health says that as of Sunday, there were a reported 7,729 new COVID-19 cases with thousands still pending. Since March, the total number of positive cases has reached 414,432.
“As the pandemic continues to set record infections, states and local communities will continue to incur COVID-related expenses next year. By extending the deadline, communities nationwide will be able to be more strategic with the use of CARES Act funds,” the attorneys general said.
