Ronald McDonald House in Avondale now largest in the world

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -A $40 million expansion to the Ronald McDonald House in Avondale is now complete, making it the largest Ronald McDonald House in the world.
Located on 341 Erkenbrecher Ave., officials say the expansion took more than two years to complete.
The expansion includes 99 rooms, bringing the total number of rooms to 177.
It also includes a seven-story tower, expanded kitchen and dining, indoor and outdoor play spaces, and arts and crafts room, a fitness center, and more.
CBBH and Messer Construction Company oversaw the project.
More Room, More Loves, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, McDonald’s of Greater Cincinnati, AbbVie, Fifth Third Foundation, Farmer Family Foundation, and several anonymous donors and benefactors raised more than $52 million.
Officials say the ribbon-cutting ceremony will be at noon Monday at the House. The ceremony will not be open to the public.
“For many of the families that come to our Ronald McDonald House, they will be staying with us for weeks or months at a time,” says Jennifer Loeb, executive director of the charity. “With our new space, we needed to be able to offer our guest families all of the comforts of home. After long days at the hospital, they need to have a place where they can relax and unwind as a family, and where their kids can just be kids.”
