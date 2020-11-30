UC Health halts elective procedures as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise

“Hospitalized COVID+ patients require the highest level of care, often in the ICU setting, which takes more people and resources than other levels of inpatient care. They also tend to stay in the hospital longer than other patients. The COVID surge here (and across the country) is requiring this finite group of doctors and nurses to work more under intensely emotionally and physically draining conditions every day – and we are burning them out. Our healthcare workers can’t continue at this pace, and there’s only so many of them to deal with this surge.