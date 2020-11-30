UC Health halts elective procedures as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - UC Health said they have implemented an enhanced level of surge operations by halting elective procedures as COIVD-19 hospitalizations continue to rise.
According to UC Health Director of Corporate Media Relations Amanda Nageleisen, effective Monday, Nov. 30, UC Health will only perform medically-necessary, time-sensitive surgeries and procedures, as well as emergency care and outpatient procedures that do not require a hospital stay.
They said they will also expand ICU capacity.
The emergency department at UC Medical Center and West Chester Hospital will continue normal operations.
Last week on Nov. 16, UC Health implemented initial surge operations, including a 50% reduction in inpatient elective cases within their hospitals.
“Other surge operations changes implemented on Nov. 16 remain in effect: at UC Health hospitals, the critical care attending physician must approve all transfer requests into our ICUs; outpatient visits will move to telehealth where appropriate; and we have activated surge staffing across our organization,” Nageleisen said.
According to Nageleisen, one in four patients within hospitals in southwest Ohio are COVID-positive, up from one in eight patients just three weeks ago. Also, the number of patients within the region’s ICUs is the highest it’s ever been.
“Hospitalized COVID+ patients require the highest level of care, often in the ICU setting, which takes more people and resources than other levels of inpatient care. They also tend to stay in the hospital longer than other patients. The COVID surge here (and across the country) is requiring this finite group of doctors and nurses to work more under intensely emotionally and physically draining conditions every day – and we are burning them out. Our healthcare workers can’t continue at this pace, and there’s only so many of them to deal with this surge.
We are taking these necessary steps to help preserve the ability of our people to continue to provide both COVID and non-COVID care. The best thing the public can do to help is wear a mask, socially distance, and stay home as much as possible to help us preserve the ability of our staff to provide care,” Nageleisen said.
