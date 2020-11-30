Road rage led to shooting on I-71, Kentucky State Police say

CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. (FOX19) - One person was shot following a road rage incident on I-71 in Campbellsburg Sunday, according to Kentucky State Police.
The KSP post in Campbellsburg received a 911 from a driver who said his passenger had been shot several times by someone in another vehicle.
The vehicle was located on I-75 by Boone County sheriff’s deputies based upon a description given by the driver.
Troopers say the suspect, 22-year-old Dammian Shammond Peterson, of Columbus, Ohio, was arrested and is charged with assault and wanton endangerment.
The identity of the victim nor the extent of that person’s injuries have not been released at this time.
Kentucky State Police are still investigating.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.