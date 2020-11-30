Warnings to look out for when shopping on Cyber Monday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A lot of people are choosing to shop from their couch this year and on Cyber Monday, millions of people will be looking for online deals.
Experts with the Better Business Bureau say if you plan on doing some online shopping, you should be wary of misleading ads, lookalike websites and scammers.
This year, online sales started as early as October with Amazon Prime Day.
A lot of Black Friday deals also moved online to reduce in-store crowds.
According to the BBB, 75% of consumers say they’ll do at least some of their holiday shopping online this year, which is up from 65% last year.
If you plan to do a little shopping this holiday season, you should be aware of false advertisements and phony websites.
If it looks too good to be true, it most likely is.
Make sure your anti-virus software is up to date. Doing this will help non-secure websites from popping up and keep your personal information safe.
Be wary of businesses you aren’t familiar with. Look for correct spelling and legitimate contact information. You can check a business profile through the Better Business Bureau website for ratings and to also read customer reviews.
You should also price check before you buy. Dozens of online retailers will claim they have the best deal on an item. Do your homework by comparing prices.
Look out for unsolicited emails, texts, calls, or letters.
You may get messages claiming you have a free gift waiting for you or that there is a problem with a delivery.
Experts are saying do not fall victim and give out your personal information.
For more information, visit this website.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.