WATCH LIVE: Gov. DeWine to give update on state’s coronavirus response

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will give an update on the status of the coronavirus response in the state.
Dr. Andy Thomas of the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center said the state has crossed 5,000 inpatients with COVID-19 in Ohio’s hospitals for the first time.
Of those, 1,180 are in the ICU and hospitals are becoming concerned about their ICU capacity.
Thomas said on Nov. 1 there were just under 1,700 coronavirus patients in state hospitals, meaning there’s been a 200% increase.
“There are a lot of concerns about ICU capacity - more hospitals are voicing concerns about their ability to manage so many ICU patients. One of every 3 people on a ventilator has COVID. They’ll crowd out other people who need that care if the numbers continue to rise,” he said.
On Monday, with the increase in cases and hospitalizations DeWine is asking anyone who can work from home to do so.
“We must do everything we can right now to slow down the transmission of the virus and the potential contact people may have. For state employees, we initially planned to have employees begin to return to work in early January, but we are now putting a hold on that,” he said.
Stacey Morris, COVID unit nurse manager at Akron General, said she wants people to take this seriously.
“It isn’t a hoax. This is our reality. This is one of the biggest waves we’ve ever seen. We’re hoping we can come together as a state and country to slow this virus. We need the help of everyone,” she said. “The team here provides amazing care, but there are only so many of us. You can always get more equipment, but there aren’t medical staff just waiting in the wings. We need people to help fight this so we can be there for you to continue to provide care.”
Dara Pence, an ICU nurse manager at Riverside Hospital in Columbus said the coronavirus is “unpredictable.”
“It’s throwing curveballs. We’re seeing young, healthy people come to the hosptial, they’re getting sick, and they’re passing. The virus can impact anyone from any background,” she said.
Pence said when asking patients where they think they got COVID, many have said graduation parties, baby showers, funerals and weddings.
“Several have said, ‘I had a mask, but I put it in my pocket when I saw others didn’t have a mask,’” she added.
The Ohio Department of Health has now reported 421,063 cases of coronavirus and 6,429 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.
However, the ODH said “Today’s data is incomplete. Because of unprecedented volume, thousands of reports are pending review. Please bear with us as we work through this surge in testing.”
Here is a look at the total cases and deaths in the FOX19 NOW viewing area:
- Hamilton County - 33,221 cases, 372 deaths
- Butler County - 16,589 cases, 150 deaths
- Warren County - 9,263 cases, 77 deaths
- Clermont County - 6,602 cases, 53 deaths
- Brown County - 1,149 cases, five deaths
Last week, ODH added Hamilton, Adams, Clermont, and Warren counties to the ‘purple’ watch list in the state’s public advisory system due to the “sustained impact on healthcare utilization.”
Monday’s data showed Butler and Warren are both on this list of Ohio counties ranked by the highest occurrence of COVID-19.
The system requires that counties graduating from ‘red’ to ‘purple’ meet certain criteria across seven indicators for consecutive weeks.
“The ongoing high prevalence of the virus throughout Ohio, as reflected in today’s alert system update, is very dangerous as we move into the holidays,” said DeWine. “We have heard again this week from hospital administrators and front-line staff about how they are overwhelmed. It is imperative that Ohioans take the virus, and this current situation seriously.”
