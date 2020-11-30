WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues until 7am Tuesday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the FOX19 NOW viewing area from until 7 am Tuesday. Today and Tuesday are FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS.
The forecast is working out as expected with accumulations of snow on lawns, tree limbs, wires and other elevated and exposed surfaces. Paved surfaces remain wet and will stay that way until later in the evening when temperatures begin to drop.
According to OHDOT, KYDOT and INDOT road sensors road temperatures have declined but are still above freezing and are mostly in the upper 30s and low 40s.
As temperatures fall this evening and overnight the rain will transition wet snow sill still mostly melt but as temperatures fall into the upper 20s icy patches will develop. By Tuesday morning, with temperatures colder than freezing, icy spots on elevated surfaces - primarily - are likely.
Snow will fall most of the night in spots and final accumulations are expected to be in the 1″ to 3″ range. The lowest totals are forecast to the southwest of the city from Owen, Carroll, Switzerland and Ohio Counties. From Warren to Clinton and Highland counties 3″ should b common and I cannot rule out a spot or two getting 4″. Much of the snow will melt and it will be difficult to find a spot with 4″ on the ground.
The low and high temperatures today through 1 pm were 37° early this morning and 34° at 1PM.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.