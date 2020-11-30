WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues until 7am Tuesday

Snow will fall most of the night in spots and final accumulations are expected to be in the 1″ to 3″ range. The lowest totals are forecast to the southwest of the city from Owen, Carroll, Switzerland and Ohio Counties. From Warren to Clinton and Highland counties 3″ should b common and I cannot rule out a spot or two getting 4″. Much of the snow will melt and it will be difficult to find a spot with 4″ on the ground.