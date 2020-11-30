Woman indicted in crash that seriously injured 2 Butler County high-school girls

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A Butler County grand jury handed down the indictment Monday of a woman accused in a crash that seriously injured two high-school students.
The two-vehicle crash happened around 3 a.m. at the intersection of State Route 4 and Symmes Road in Fairfield on May 7.
Samantha Harvey, 51, is charged on four counts of aggravated vehicular assault and three counts of operating a vehicle under the influence with a marijuana specification.
Edgewood High School sophomores Caila Nagel and Savannah Schlueter were seriously hurt in the crash. They were both hospitalized at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Schlueter sustained multiple broken bones and collapsed lungs and was placed on a ventilator following the crash, according to her family.
Family friends told FOX19 NOW in May Nagel was battling a traumatic brain injury.
