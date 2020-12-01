Brian Weinrich will not return as Highlands’ head coach

FORT THOMAS, Ky. (FOX19) - Brian Weinrich will not return as the head football coach at Highlands High School, a source told FOX19 NOW.
Weinrich had spent the last seven seasons as Highlands’ head coach after 19 years as an assistant coach in Fort Thomas.
He amassed a 51-36 record in his seven season as the Bluebirds’ head coach and won the 2014 KHSAA Class 4A state championship in his first season as the head coach.
Weinrich, a Highlands alumnus, first joined the Highlands football program as a coach in 1995 when he was hired as an assistant coach. In 2002 he became the team’s defensive coordinator.
The Bluebirds’ season ended with a district championship loss against rival Covington Catholic.
