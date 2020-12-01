Butler County to limit COVID-19 contact tracing to those at high risk

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - In the wake of an “unprecedented volume of cases”, officials with the Butler County General Health District say they are changing their strategy when it comes to COVID-19 contact tracing.
Officials say they will focus on interviewing people who were involved in particularly high-risk situations instead of reaching out to every contact.
Letters will still be sent to people who test positive with instructions about reaching out to their close contacts, and contacts or those in quarantine will no longer receive a letter.
“When case numbers get as high as they are currently, research shows that contact tracing is of limited use in a community. It is really incumbent upon the community to not give COVID what it needs to spread. We know what to do to stop this pandemic — stay apart, wear a mask,” Health Commissioner Jennifer Bailer said.
Anyone in Butler County who tests positive for COVID-19 is being asked to stay home for 10 days until their symptoms have improved and they have had no fever for 24 hours without taking medicine.
They should call their health care provider or 911 if symptoms are concerning, health officials say.
They say people who test positive should also get in touch with everyone they were near for two days before their symptoms began (for 15 minutes or more over 24 hours, and within six feet, whether or not masks were worn), and ask them to quarantine for 14 days.
You must stay in quarantine for the entire 14 days even if you test negative since you may get sick any time up to 14 days after exposure.
