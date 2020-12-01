Cincinnati Children’s will accept adult patients amid surge of COVID-19 hospitalizations

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - With area adult hospitals reaching capacity due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, Cincinnati Children’s said they will accept some UC Health adult patients.
The hospital said patients must be under the age of 30 and in need of inpatient care for various ailments.
According to Cincinnati Children’s, they will focus on accepting patients they have expertise with.
“For example, the hospital has always cared for adult patients in select programs such as cancer and blood disease, heart, and neurology. Cincinnati Children’s doesn’t automatically stop caring for a patient who had a medical issue as a child just because they reach adulthood. We may continue care until age 25 for some -- or beyond that for some specialized populations where individuals had pediatric onset conditions,” the hospital said in a statement.
Cincinnati Children’s said they have many providers who are skilled in providing adult care.
They say this is expanding their program to help during unprecedented times.
“We can do so without compromising the excellent care we provide children,” said Dr. Patty Manning, chief of staff at Cincinnati Children’s. “The number of adult patients we can care for will vary day to day, but caring for kids will always be our first priority.”
Cincinnati Children’s said they expect to begin accepting some adult patients this week at its main campus in Avondale.
The hospital has been preparing for this possibility since March.
