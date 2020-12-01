2021 Coney Island season passes on sale

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Coney Island 2021 season passes are available for sale on Dec. 1.
The park says for a limited time, consumers who purchase a 2021 season pass will receive a free Coney Island gift card.
The season pass provides unlimited admission to Sunlite Water Adventure.
Coney Island passholders also receive a variety of great benefits such as unlimited free parking, discounts on concessions, merchandise, and cabanas, Bring-a-Friend-Free tickets, and more.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, season passes for 2020 will be honored through 2021 at no additional cost.
For more information on the passes, visit their website.
