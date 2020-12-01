‘Don’t Do This’: First responders issue snow safety reminder

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - You see them out on roads and highways every winter: Drivers who put themselves and others at risk by taking off without clearing snow and ice from their vehicles, blowing it onto other cars as they pass.
In light of the season’s first round of snow in the Tri-State, Ohio EMA retweeted a picture of a car carrying a huge block of snow on top with safety reminder.
Wind chills are in the teens and 20s across the region right now after a light round of snow overnight.
