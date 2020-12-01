Dragonfly Foundation asks Tri-State to help families on Giving Tuesday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Dec. 1 is more than just another day; it’s Giving Tuesday. The first Tuesday after Thanksgiving is a day meant to promote generosity across the world.
The Dragonfly Foundation hopes Tri-State residents can help them on this Giving Tuesday to support those going through tough times.
For 10 years, the Dragonfly Foundation has been helping families feel a sense of normalcy when going through the most difficult time in their lives.
One person who has felt the love and support from the foundation is Jackie Yee.
“You don’t really find the Dragonfly [Foundation], they find you,” says Yee. “So, it all happened when my daughter was diagnosed with a brain tumor almost exactly two years ago.”
Yee’s daughter was only 2 years old when she was diagnosed with cancer. Yee says the Dragonfly Foundation helped her entire family get through an uncertain time in their lives while little Izzy Chan was fighting cancer.
“When my daughter was in the hospital, the last thing I was thinking was, ‘maybe I should take my other daughter,’ she has a twin sister, ‘to Kings Island or something. You’re not thinking of that,” explains Yee, “You don’t have the financial means or the mental capacity for that, and they [Dragonfly Foundation] just make it so easy to just leave the hospital for a few hours.”
This year especially, the Dragonfly Foundation needs your help. They have had to cancel most of their fundraisers, but the need for help is greater than ever.
Because of the pandemic, fewer people are allowed in the hospital to visit loved ones and personal contact is limited.
The Dragonfly Foundation has found different ways to help families safely this year. Even something as simple as a gift card to a store or restaurant can make a huge difference.
“That’s why these gift cards are so important, and that’s part of our regular programming,” says Dragonfly Foundation Community Relations Manager Mary Tignor. “But this year it’s become even more important. And we’ve also been able to provide them with cleaning supplies, and hand sanitizer, and masks. All of those things have become more important this year. And a lot of these families have faced job losses.”
Yee says she knows even during a pandemic, Dragonfly Foundation can make a big difference for these families using your donations.
“You can really just brighten a kid, and not even just a kid but an entire family’s day because when your kid is sick the parents feel like crap too,” explained Yee. “And there is nothing better you can do as make a child happy and that just radiates through the rest of the family.”
If you would like to help the Dragonfly Foundation, you can donate here.
