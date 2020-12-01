Driver dies day after NKY crash on snowy road, troopers say

GALLATIN CO., Ky. (FOX19) - A 26-year-old has died after losing control of his vehicle because of snowy roads on Monday, according to the Kentucky State Police (KSP).
Mohamed Kassem, 26, of Paducah, Kentucky was driving on I-71 near mile marker 55 when troopers say he lost control of his vehicle. KSP says the snowy road conditions caused him to lose control of the vehicle.
Kassem’s vehicle went off the road and hit an unoccupied vehicle, KSP said in a press release.
After troopers arrived at the crash, the 26-year-old was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital.
On Tuesday, KSP says Kassem died from the injuries he suffered in the crash.
The crash is still being investigated and KSP says the toxicology report is pending.
