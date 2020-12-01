Family seeks kidney match for Middletown father-of-five

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A Middletown family wants just one thing for Christmas — a kidney. Now they’re asking for the community’s help.
Kellen Davis, 38, has been on the kidney transplant list for a year. But if he doesn’t find a match soon, he could face a much longer wait.
“Because of his blood type, he’s O-positive, they said that he could be on the waiting list for up to three-and-a-half years,” Mary Tramel, Kellen’s wife, said.
Kellen has been making trips to the Ohio State University Hospital for the past year, but his dialysis treatments are hitting his family hard.
Mary says Kellen’s days as an active parent to their five boys are on pause.
“He does dialysis eight hours a day, every day, from home,” she said. “So that restricts him from being able to do a lot.”
The search for a kidney is also hurting the family financially due to the cost of an important medication.
“He has to have it to keep his potassium down,” Mary explained, “and it’s $1,300, and they just stopped covering it this month.”
Without the medication, Kellen could face cardiac issues, including the possibility of a heart attack.
“If he doesn’t take the meds, we’re just adding more risk on top of what he’s already going through,” Mary said.
That’s why the family created a GoFundMe fundraiser asking for help.
“We’re trying to raise money to at least get him through a couple of months,” she said.
The family understands donations would only be a short-term fix, which is why at the bottom of the fundraising page they issued a plea for community members to get tested to see if they are a match for Kellen.
