Getting very cold tonight

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - We saw a general 1-3″ of snow across the region with Wilmington measuring 4.4″ at the NWS office there. The snow has ended now and we will see cloudy skies for the remainder of the day. Highs today will be in the mid 30s which will allow some snow to melt. Tonight skies will clear and that will allow for a cold start to the day tomorrow. Temperatures will be in the low 20s with wind chills in the teens. Tomorrow we do see some sunshine and highs in the low 40s. It will be cold again Thursday morning in the 20s.