Have you seen this man? Suspect scams couple, elderly woman out of nearly $30K, police say

FAIRFIELD TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - A suspect driving a U-Haul truck accused of scamming a couple and an 81-year-old woman out of almost $30,000 is being looked for by the police.
In each case, Fairfield Township Police say the man, who is in his late 20s to early 30s, called the victims claiming he was a family member who needed money to post bail.
During the phone call, police say the man told the victims someone would be coming by their home to get the money. Later in the day, the suspect in a white U-Haul rental truck came by the victims’ homes for the money.
A husband and wife from Hanover Township were scammed into giving the man $20,000, according to police.
In Fairfield Township, an 81-year-old woman was scammed out of $9,500, police say.
According to the Fairfield Township Police Department, there might be more victims of this man’s scam.
Police are looking for a man they said was seen on video wearing a dark green hooded coat with fur trim around the hood, blue jeans, and brown or tan work boots.
The man can be seen partially in two videos provided by police.
In one of them, the man is seen at the door of someone’s house. In the other, he is seen leaving the home and walking back towards the U-Haul truck parked on the street.
Anyone with information on this suspect is asked to call the Fairfield Township Police Department at 513-785-1463 or call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.