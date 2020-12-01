Help the Pink Ribbon Girls during FOX19 NOW day at Christmas Nights of Lights

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Wednesday, Dec. 2 is FOX19 NOW day at the Christmas Nights of Lights at Coney Island.
The park will donate $1 for every car that goes through to the Pink Ribbon Girls.
Pink Ribbon Girls provides healthy meals, housecleaning, rides to treatment, and peer support to individuals with breast and gynecological cancers free of charge.
“Our organization was created by women with breast cancer to support and empower others who are currently in the fight against breast and gynecological cancers. We strive to balance the fear and uncertainty that breast and gynecological cancers bring to individuals and families by providing free direct services to those throughout Central, Midwest, and Southwest Ohio, Northern Kentucky, St. Louis, Missouri area, and San Francisco Bay Area, California,” their website states.
This Christmas light show will be running every night from 6-10 p.m. until Jan. 9, including on Christmas and New Years.
Cost is $7 a person and children 3 and under are free.
