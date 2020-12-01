Indiana reports more than 140 COVID-19 deaths Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS (FOX19) - COVID-19 has killed another 142 Hoosiers, according to the data released Tuesday by the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH).
To date, 5,598 people in Indiana have died from the virus, the ISDH reports.
Dearborn County reported one additional death to bring its overall death toll to 32, according to the state department of health. No other county in the FOX19 NOW viewing area reported any more deaths on Tuesday.
5,518 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Tuesday.
Indiana has reported a total of 344,373 COVID-19 cases since the first one on March 6, the ISDH says.
Here is a breakdown of new and total cases for counties in the FOX19 NOW viewing area:
- Dearborn County: 31 new cases (2,442 total)
- Franklin County: 17 new cases (784 total)
- Ohio County: One new case (246 total)
- Ripley County: 49 new cases (1,606 total)
- Switzerland County: Three new cases (274 total)
- Union County: Four new cases (296 total)
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 11%, according to the ISDH.
Dearborn, Franklin, and Ripley counties are still red on the map, which means their 7-day positivity rate is 15% or greater, and there are 200 or more new weekly cases per 100,000 residents.
Counties in red must follow certain requirements under an order by Gov. Eric Holcomb:
- All social gatherings are limited to 25 people.
- Special, seasonal or commercial events planned for more than 25 people require the approval of a safety plan by the local health department. College and professional sports are included.
- Events are not advised to be held.
- Attendance at winter indoor K-12 extracurricular and co-curricular events, including IHSAA sports, is limited to participants, support personnel and parents, or guardians.
- Local officials can consider limiting hours for the operation of bars, nightclubs, and restaurants.
- Community recreational sports leagues and tournaments may continue with participants, required personnel, and parents or guardians only.
- Common areas and break rooms should be closed.
- Senior care activities are suspended.
- Hospitals, long-term care facilities, and other congregate settings can impose visitation limits.
Gov. Holcomb extended the Public Health Emergency Order for an additional 30 days on Tuesday. This now the ninth time the governor has extended this order to help slow the COVID-19 spread in the state.
