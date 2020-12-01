More than 9K new COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio despite ‘incomplete’ data, state says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - More than 9,000 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Ohio as the calendar moves to December.
The 9,030 new cases could be even more as the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) once again says “today’s data is incomplete.”
ODH says the incomplete data is due to “unprecedented volume” and “thousands of reports are pending review.”
Tuesday’s newly reported cases are 1,001 more than the 21-day reported case average of 8,029, according to ODH.
The state health department uses four key indicators regarding COVID-19: cases, deaths, hospitalizations, and ICU admissions. Each category shows the total, new, and average numbers.
The new numbers released Tuesday are all higher than the 21-day average for each key indicator, the data shows.
On Monday, Dr. Andy Thomas of the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center said the state’s hospitalizations have increased by 200% since Nov. 1.
Here is a look at the total cases and deaths in the FOX19 NOW viewing area:
- Hamilton County - 33,874 cases, 376 deaths
- Butler County - 16,902 cases, 152 deaths
- Warren County - 9,500 cases, 79 deaths
- Clermont County - 6,799 cases, 54 deaths
- Brown County - 1,181 cases, five deaths
Hamilton, Adams, Clermont, and Warren counties were added to the ‘purple’ watch list in the state’s public advisory system last week because of the “sustained impact on healthcare utilization.”
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.