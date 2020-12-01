Officer shares heartwarming moment with daughter as he signs off for final time

FORT MITCHELL, Ky. (FOX19) - Social media has its downside, but at times it can also be a place to share some truly amazing moments like the one in this story.
Fort Mitchell police officer Mike Gross and his daughter had the opportunity to share a special moment on Monday.
Mike served in law enforcement for 20 years and most recently with the Fort Mitchell Police Department.
On Monday, Mike took to his cruiser’s radio to call in, “Fort Mitchell eight′s out,” for the last time before he retires.
From the other end of the radio came back a familiar voice to Mike. It was his daughter, Kylie.
Kylie delivered a special message to her dad through the airwaves. As Mike listened, he bit his lip appearing to fight back tears.
“All units, today on Nov. 30 at 12 hundred hours, my father, Sgt. Michael Gross is retiring after 20 years of service. He began his career at Boone County Sheriff’s Department then continuing to Kenton County Sheriff’s Office, ending his career at Fort Mitchell Police Department. He has served and inspired the community, and his brothers and sisters in blue are showing his passion for law enforcement in helping others through his work and through his daily life. Thank you for your 20 years of service. You have always been my hero. I love you to the moon and back daddy. Forth Mitchell eight, I show you off shift.”
Mike acknowledged at the end of the radio traffic that was “rough” to get through, but was very “sweet.”
