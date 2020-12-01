Officer shares heartwarming moment with daughter as he signs off for final time

“All units, today on Nov. 30 at 12 hundred hours, my father, Sgt. Michael Gross is retiring after 20 years of service. He began his career at Boone County Sheriff’s Department then continuing to Kenton County Sheriff’s Office, ending his career at Fort Mitchell Police Department. He has served and inspired the community, and his brothers and sisters in blue are showing his passion for law enforcement in helping others through his work and through his daily life. Thank you for your 20 years of service. You have always been my hero. I love you to the moon and back daddy. Forth Mitchell eight, I show you off shift.”