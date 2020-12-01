Snow is ending, cold Tuesday afternoon on tap

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the FOX19 NOW viewing area until 7 am Tuesday. Tuesday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Icy patches are possible on roads for the morning commute.
While the snow intensity is tapering we will look for scattered snow showers to continue through 9am on Tuesday.
Roads are manageable however look for slick spots especially on bridges and elevated roadways for the first portion of the day. Snow totals have verified as forecasted in the 1 to 3 inch range.
A cold Tuesday on tap with highs in the mid 30s, before we reach the low 40s on Wednesday with sunshine.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.