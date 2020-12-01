Update: 28-year-old woman killed in Columbia Parkway crash, coroner says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A crash that shut down Columbia Parkway during evening rush hour Monday is now a fatal one, Cincinnati police said early Tuesday.
One person is dead in the 4:45 p.m. accident that blocked the main east-west thoroughfare connecting the eastern side of Cincinnati and Hamilton County to Downtown for several hours, police confirmed.
The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office identifies her as Julie McGuffin, 28, of North Avondale.
On Monday, police said one person was critically hurt in the collision between two vehicles and was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Columbia Parkway reopened overnight between Kemper Lane and Torrence Parkway.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Cincinnati Police Traffic Unit.
FOX19 NOW will continue to update this developing story as more information becomes available.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.