Watch for icy spots on morning commute

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Watch out icy patches on roads during your morning commute Tuesday, especially bridges and overpasses.
The season’s first snowfall brought anywhere from a dusting to a couple inches of wet snow to the Tri-State - along with some school closings and delays, mostly in our rural communities.
So far, we have not had any major problems on our highways and main roads.
A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for the FOX19 NOW viewing area until 7 a.m. Tuesday.
Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day.
Temperatures right now are in the mid-to-upper 20s.
The high will only make it up to the low-to-mid-30s, and wind chills will be in the 20s.
