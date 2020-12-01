Watch for icy spots on morning commute

Watch out icy patches on roads during your morning commute Tuesday, especially bridges and overpasses. (Source: FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | December 1, 2020 at 5:53 AM EST - Updated December 1 at 6:05 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Watch out icy patches on roads during your morning commute Tuesday, especially bridges and overpasses.

The season’s first snowfall brought anywhere from a dusting to a couple inches of wet snow to the Tri-State - along with some school closings and delays, mostly in our rural communities.

So far, we have not had any major problems on our highways and main roads.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for the FOX19 NOW viewing area until 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day.

Temperatures right now are in the mid-to-upper 20s.

The high will only make it up to the low-to-mid-30s, and wind chills will be in the 20s.

