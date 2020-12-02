Brent Spence Bridge update coming Wednesday

COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - Kentucky transportation officials are expected to give an update Wednesday on the Brent Spence Bridge closure and efforts to repair and reopen it later this month.
Secretary Jim Gray, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray is holding a 10 a.m. virtual news conference.
The target date to reopen the Brent Spence remains Dec. 23, Gray has said.
The bridge closed on Nov. 11 after a fiery collision between two trucks damaged the upper deck.
