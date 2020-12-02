Chilly weather continues

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Today’s sunshine has been a welcome change from the gloomy, cloudy weather yesterday. This morning was the coldest we’ve had since February! The low at CVG was 21º. The rest of the day will be sunny with highs near 40.
It will be another cold night with lows in the low to mid 20s. Clouds will increase tomorrow with the chance for light rain Thursday afternoon and all day Friday. In some spots the rain could mix with some wintry, frozen precipitation too but there will be no accumulation.
The weekend looks dry but chilly with highs near 40.
