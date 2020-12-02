Cincinnati Auto Expo pushed back on hopes of COVID-19 vaccine

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The 2021 Cincinnati Auto Expo has been rescheduled, according to the Greater Cincinnati Automobile Dealers Association.
Traditionally held mid-February, the 33rd annual Cincinnati Auto Expo will now run May 5-9.
The exposition will continue its run at the Duke Energy Convention Center.
GCADA Executive Vice President Charlie Howard attributed the move to the continued threat of COVID-19 and the possibility of widespread vaccination later in the year.
“Following full consultation with manufacturers, our event committee, sponsors and exhibitors while closely weighing promising developments with emerging COVID-19 protocols and vaccines, we determined an additional 11 weeks will be significantly beneficial to creating the family-oriented entertainment experience Expo visitors are accustomed to enjoying year after year, " Howard said.
As always, the 2021 Cincinnati Auto Expo will offer guests opportunities to experience and explore the latest models, features and technology created by domestic and foreign manufacturers, Howard says.
Ticket information is forthcoming.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.