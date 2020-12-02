Cold sunshine for your Wednesday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The good news we are dry on Wednesday, but we start out really cold with temperatures in the low 20′s and daytime highs near 42 degrees. While we will see some sun, it will be more partly cloudy during the afternoon hours.
Dry weather on Thursday, but a system close to us on Friday will bring us some rain chances mainly south and east of the city, but not a wash out.
The weekend with the exception of a few flurries looks mostly dry but cold with highs near 40 degrees. The overall trend is cooler than normal or the next 7 to 10 days, but not arctic. Pretty typical for early December.
