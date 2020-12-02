Cows on the run close WB I-74 ramp to I-275 in Green Twp

GREEN TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - Cows on the run have shut down the ramp from westbound Interstate 74 to northbound I-275 in Green Township, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.
The bovine became loose from what authorities think is a farm in the area and were spotted roaming on the highway about 3 a.m. Wednesday, dispatchers say.
Police from Green and Colerain townships are on scene trying to corral them.
“Cows are running loose out there, so they are trying to keep them boxed in,” she said.
