Cpl. Adam McMillan being honored, remembered by Colts’ Ryan Kelly

INDIANAPOLIS (FOX19) - Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Corporal Adam McMillan is being honored and remembered by Indianapolis Colts center Ryan Kelly.
As part of the NFL’s My Cause My Cleats program, Kelly partnered with the National C.O.P.S. organization which provides help to the families of fallen officers. My Cause My Cleats is done each year and allows NFL players the chance to show what programs or causes they are passionate about.
Kelly tweeted out a pic of the cleats he will wear Sunday. The Nike cleats are painted with the name “Corporal McMillan” and his sheriff’s office photo on them.
Cpl. McMillan passed away on Oct. 23 after suffering serious head trauma in a crash with a Metro bus on Beechmont Avenue at Eight Mile Road in Anderson Township.
McMillan was a 19-year veteran of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.
Kelly, who graduated from Lakota West High School, will wear the cleats this week when the Colts take on the Houston Texans.
