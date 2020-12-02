CPS board extends remote learning through January

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Public School District Board of Education has extended remote learning beyond a previously announced target date for the return of students to classrooms.
The board decided Nov. 10 to shift to remote learning until Jan. 4, citing rising cases of COVID-19 in Cincinnati and higher levels of staff absenteeism.
The board then decided Wednesday to extend remote learning until at least the end of January, according to a CPS release.
It will review community and staff health data on Jan. 16 to determine whether a return to blended learning is appropriate for February.
The CPS release reads in part:
“This decision was made primarily due to the continued increase in COVID-19 cases throughout Greater Cincinnati, which has resulted in staffing challenges across CPS.
“Like other essential organizations, the higher level of community spread has a direct impact on staff absenteeism. Teachers and staff must stay home when sick, when in quarantine as a result of a close contact, or as needed to take care of family members.”
The recent two-week trend line of cases in the city is flat or marginally negative, but cases are still up dramatically since last month.
When the district announced the initial Jan. 4 target date in early November, Cincinnati was experiencing 98 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 per day on a two-week average.
As of Wednesday, the same indicator is up to 185 new daily cases.
Parents and guardians can find more information by visiting the district’s website.
