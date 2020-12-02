Death of Moeller grad ruled an accident

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger has ruled the death of the Moeller High School grad who died in September an accident.
Dr. Harshbarger said Michael Currin died from blunt force injury of the head.
The Dayton Police Department said the 19-year old fell from the bed of a moving truck in the 3100 block of Wayne Avenue.
Currin, who was also a student at the University of Dayton, was found bleeding and fatally injured by a passerby.
Police revealed Currin had left campus on foot to pick up a carryout pizza from a business on Wayne Avenue. On his way there, police say he accepted a ride from the driver of a pick-up truck and sat in the bed of the pick-up.
The pick-up reportedly had more than one occupant besides Currin.
A mile into the ride, police say he “separated from the bed of the moving truck” and hit the roadway, causing a head injury the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office determined was consistent with falling from a moving vehicle.
The joint investigation of DPD and UD public safety found the driver of the truck did not stop to report the incident or help Currin, police say.
DPD detectives say they have identified the occupants of the pick-up truck and obtained a search warrant for the truck.
The investigation is ongoing. DPD detectives will meet with prosecutors for potential charges upon its completion.
