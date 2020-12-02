Florida man identified, charged as suspect accused of scamming people in Butler County

FAIRFIELD TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - Police have identified and charged a Florida man as the suspect accused of scamming a married couple and an 81-year-old woman out of almost $30,000.
Erik Geier Jr., 28, of Lutz, Florida, is facing a felony charge of theft from a person in a protected class, according to the Fairfield Police Department. This charge was elevated because of the amount of money involved and the age of one of the victims, police say.
Police say Geier is suspected of calling people and claiming he was a family member who needed money to get bailed out of jail. During the call, police say the man, they think is Geier, would tell the people someone would be coming by their homes to collect the money.
Someone later would then come by the homes in a U-Haul truck to get the money.
A husband and wife from Hanover Township were scammed into giving the man $20,000, according to police.
In Fairfield Township, an 81-year-old woman was scammed out of $9,500, police say.
According to the Fairfield Township Police Department, there might be more victims of this man’s scam.
The Fairfield Police Department released a pair of videos which show who they now think is Geier.
Geier has only been charged at this point. He has not been arrested, according to police.
