Ohio borrowing nearly $7M per day on average to pay unemployment benefits

That is how much money the state of Ohio has borrowed from the federal government since its Unemployment Trust Fund went dry earlier this year. The money in the fund comes from a tax that employers pay the state. At the start of the year, the fund had roughly $1.3 billion in it. By mid-June, the money was gone, and the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services is currently borrowing $6,983,603 per day on average to pay out benefits.