Indiana reports more than 6,500 new COVID-19 cases; Gov. Holcomb gives update at 2:30 p.m.

INDIANAPOLIS (FOX19) - More than 6,500 new COVID-19 cases were announced Wednesday by the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH).
With 6,655 new cases Wednesday, the ISDH now says the state has seen a total of 350,970 since March 6.
Here is a breakdown of new and total cases for counties in the FOX19 NOW viewing area:
- Dearborn County: 55 new cases (2,497 total)
- Franklin County: 11 new cases (795 total)
- Ohio County: One new case (247 total)
- Ripley County: 39 new cases (1,645 total)
- Switzerland County: Two new cases (276 total)
- Union County: One new case (297 total)
On Wednesday, the ISDH reported 91 more COVID-19 deaths. The state department of health says these deaths happened between Aug. 22 and Dec. 1.
Dearborn County and Franklin County each reported one death on Wednesday. No other county in the FOX19 NOW viewing area reported additional deaths.
A total of 5,688 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19 since March 15, the ISDH reports.
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 11%, according to the ISDH.
Two southeast Indiana counties, Franklin and Ripley, are no longer in the red level of the state’s COVID-19 alert map.
Dearborn County is still red on the map, however. This means the county’s 7-day positivity rate is 15% or greater, and there are 200 or more new weekly cases per 100,000 residents.
Counties in red must follow certain requirements under an order by Gov. Eric Holcomb:
- All social gatherings are limited to 25 people.
- Special, seasonal or commercial events planned for more than 25 people require the approval of a safety plan by the local health department. College and professional sports are included.
- Events are not advised to be held.
- Attendance at winter indoor K-12 extracurricular and co-curricular events, including IHSAA sports, is limited to participants, support personnel and parents, or guardians.
- Local officials can consider limiting hours for the operation of bars, nightclubs, and restaurants.
- Community recreational sports leagues and tournaments may continue with participants, required personnel, and parents or guardians only.
- Common areas and break rooms should be closed.
- Senior care activities are suspended.
- Hospitals, long-term care facilities, and other congregate settings can impose visitation limits.
Gov. Holcomb extended the state’s Public Health Emergency Order for an additional 30 days on Tuesday. This is now the ninth time the governor has continued the order to help slow the COVID-19 spread in the state.
Gov. Holcomb will give an update at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday and you can watch it live at that time in this story.
